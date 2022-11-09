(@FahadShabbir)

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The administration of Russia's Kherson region confirmed to journalists the death of Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the regional administration.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Stremousov had been killed in a road accident.

"That's true," the administration's spokesman said when asked to confirm reports about Stremousov's death.