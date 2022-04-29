Volodymyr Saldo, the new head of the administration of the Kherson region, which is now controlled by Russian forces, said that he was unaware of the plans for a referendum and to create some kind of republics in the region

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Volodymyr Saldo, the new head of the administration of the Kherson region, which is now controlled by Russian forces, said that he was unaware of the plans for a referendum and to create some kind of republics in the region.

"I don't know about any plans to hold a referendum on the creation of some kind of republics," he said at the first briefing.

According to Saldo, "the territory of the Kherson region remains the territory of the Kherson region, which is under the control of the military, therefore the appointment of civilians to the military-civilian administration, those who are currently working, is made by the military commandant.

The Russian military, during the special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, took control of the entire Kherson region in the south of the country and the Azov part of the Zaporizhzhia region. Civil-military administrations have been formed in the regions, broadcasting of Russian tv channels and radio has begun, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored.