Kherson Region Authorities Say Will Ask Russia to Deploy Military Base

(@FahadShabbir)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The authorities of the Kherson Region will ask Russia to deploy a military base in the area, this will guarantee its security, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the regional military-civilian administration, told Sputnik.

"There should be a military base of the Russian Federation in the Kherson Region. We will ask for this, and the entire population is interested in this. First of all, this is vital and will become a guarantor of the security of the region and its inhabitants," Stremousov said.