Kherson Region Boosting Air Defense Amid More Frequent Attacks - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) The Kherson Region is beefing up its air defense system amid intensifying missile attacks from the Ukrainian army, the deputy head of the Kherson regional military-civil administration, Kirill Stremousov, told Sputnik.

"The air defense system is getting strengthened," Stremousov said, adding that there is data on where the Ukrainian forces are shelling the Kherson region from.

The shelling of residential districts in Kherson by Ukrainian troops has become more frequent in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the city of Nova Kakhovka was targeted by Ukrainian forces using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System).

As a result, a hospital and residential buildings were damaged and several deaths were reported.

The Kherson Region and most of Zaporizhzhia Region of Ukraine are now controlled by Russia's military as a result of the special operation that began on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help from Russia amid intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Local military-civil administrations have already been formed in the two regions, which have announced plans to hold referendums for accession to Russia.