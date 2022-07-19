UrduPoint.com

Kherson Region Boosting Air Defense Amid More Frequent Attacks - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2022 | 05:10 AM

Kherson Region Boosting Air Defense Amid More Frequent Attacks - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) The Kherson Region is beefing up its air defense system amid intensifying missile attacks from the Ukrainian army, the deputy head of the Kherson regional military-civil administration, Kirill Stremousov, told Sputnik.

"The air defense system is getting strengthened," Stremousov said, adding that there is data on where the Ukrainian forces are shelling the Kherson region from.

The shelling of residential districts in Kherson by Ukrainian troops has become more frequent in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the city of Nova Kakhovka was targeted by Ukrainian forces using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System).

As a result, a hospital and residential buildings were damaged and several deaths were reported.

The Kherson Region and most of Zaporizhzhia Region of Ukraine are now controlled by Russia's military as a result of the special operation that began on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help from Russia amid intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Local military-civil administrations have already been formed in the two regions, which have announced plans to hold referendums for accession to Russia.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Kherson Luhansk Donetsk February From

Recent Stories

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukra ..

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukrainian Strike - Source

5 hours ago
 US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airst ..

US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airstrike in Somalia - AFRICOM

5 hours ago
 Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, F ..

Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, Finland's Wake - Chancellor

5 hours ago
 DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Locati ..

DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Location Data to Track Americans - A ..

5 hours ago
 US in Close Contact With UAE After Detention of Fo ..

US in Close Contact With UAE After Detention of Former Khashoggi Lawyer - State ..

5 hours ago
 Minsk Withdraws From Environmental Convention Over ..

Minsk Withdraws From Environmental Convention Over Bias, Pressure - Presidential ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.