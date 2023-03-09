UrduPoint.com

Kherson Region Enhancing Air Defense System Amid Shelling By Ukraine - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2023 | 01:50 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2023) The Kherson region is enhancing its air defense system to minimize the impact of the ongoing shelling by Ukraine, acting Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Wednesday.

"This system is being strengthened to minimize the impact (of shelling) and precise strikes at some objects," Saldo told the Tavria broadcaster.

A special anti-aircraft defense unit is engaged in the deactivation of shells, including those fired by the Ukrainian armed forces from multiple launch rocket systems HIMARS, Saldo said, while adding that Kiev continued shelling civilians in the Kherson region at the behest of its Western allies.

The Russian military will also strengthen control at all checkpoints in the Kherson region to ensure the safety of the population and prevent people with "evil intentions" from entering the area, Saldo said.

The Kherson governor added that law enforcement agencies had decided to increase the level of protection of strategic facilities, including pumping stations necessary for the agricultural industry, in the region.

