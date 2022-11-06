UrduPoint.com

Kherson Region Facing Blackout After Ukrainian Terrorist Attack On Power Lines - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Kherson Region Facing Blackout After Ukrainian Terrorist Attack on Power Lines - Official

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) Kherson and nine other settlements of the region lost power due to a terrorist attack on the power line, a representative of the region's emergency services told reporters on Sunday.

"As a result of the terrorist attack on the Berislav-Kakhovka line, three reinforced concrete pylons of high-voltage power lines were damaged. More than 10 settlements of the region were left without electricity. The emergency services team is working to eliminate the consequences of the terrorist attack," the representative said.

The regional center, the city of Kherson, has been affected by the power cuts, he added.

Kherson voted in a referendum in September to become part of Russia. Along with the neighboring regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia, it was incorporated into Russia by law on October 5.

After coming under the Russian control, Kherson and other newly minted Russian regions have been dealing with acts of sabotage organized by Ukraine, which lead to damage to the key infrastructure of the regions and deaths among their civilian population.

