Kherson Region Not to Deviate From Path of Integration Into Russia - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The Kherson Region will not deviate from the path of integration into Russia, returning under the control of Ukraine is ruled out, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the regional military-civilian administration, told Sputnik.

"The Kherson Region has set a course for integration into the Russian Federation and will not deviate from the chosen path.

We have no other way. It is difficult to say how long the transition period will take, but by the end of the year we will be ready not only at the level of public opinion, but also legislation, for smooth transition to the status of a constituent entity of the Russian Federation," Stremousov said.

"The Kherson Region will never again be a colony of Western partners who have brought Ukraine to complete degradation," he said.