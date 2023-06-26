Open Menu

Kherson Region Official Denies Ukrainian Forces Set Up Positions On Dnipro's East Bank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Kherson Region Official Denies Ukrainian Forces Set Up Positions on Dnipro's East Bank

Acting Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo on Monday called the allegations that Ukrainian troops are allegedly setting up positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River a lie and propaganda

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Acting Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo on Monday called the allegations that Ukrainian troops are allegedly setting up positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River a lie and propaganda.

"The propaganda of the Kiev regime is once again spreading false stories that the militants of the Ukrainian formations allegedly entrenched themselves on the left bank of the Dnipro ... I officially announce that this is a lie," Saldo wrote on Telegram.

Related Topics

Militants Governor Bank Vladimir Putin Kherson Kiev

Recent Stories

Rupee gains 03 paisas against US Dollar in interba ..

Rupee gains 03 paisas against US Dollar in interbank

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club sweeps AJP No-Gi ..

Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club sweeps AJP No-Gi Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu ..

39 minutes ago
 Daraz Pakistan to donate 200 laptops to govt schoo ..

Daraz Pakistan to donate 200 laptops to govt schools

11 minutes ago
 Szijjarto Says Will Not Support Ukraine Joining EU ..

Szijjarto Says Will Not Support Ukraine Joining EU Until Rights of Minority Rest ..

8 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil economy value grows to 9- ..

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil economy value grows to 9-year high in Q1 2023

53 minutes ago
 Erdogan to Visit UAE in July to Sign Investment Ag ..

Erdogan to Visit UAE in July to Sign Investment Agreements - Reports

8 minutes ago
Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea turned down in arson, ..

Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea turned down in arson, anti-state speeches case

1 hour ago
 NUIST University of China to offer scholarships fo ..

NUIST University of China to offer scholarships for Pakistani students in climat ..

8 minutes ago
 Aima Baig enthralls fans with new song ‘Satrangi ..

Aima Baig enthralls fans with new song ‘Satrangi’

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with ..

ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with HPCL of India

2 hours ago
 Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

2 hours ago
 Lt Gen among three removed from service, says DG I ..

Lt Gen among three removed from service, says DG ISPR

2 hours ago

More Stories From World