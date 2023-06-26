Kherson Region Official Denies Ukrainian Forces Set Up Positions On Dnipro's East Bank
SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Acting Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo on Monday called the allegations that Ukrainian troops are allegedly setting up positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River a lie and propaganda.
"The propaganda of the Kiev regime is once again spreading false stories that the militants of the Ukrainian formations allegedly entrenched themselves on the left bank of the Dnipro ... I officially announce that this is a lie," Saldo wrote on Telegram.