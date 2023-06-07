UrduPoint.com

Kherson Region Official Says Over 30 Settlements Flooded Due To Kakhovka Dam Destruction

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023)   Vladimir Saldo, the acting head of the Russia-controlled part of the Kherson region, said on Wednesday that 35 settlements have been flooded due to the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) dam.

He listed the settlements in his Telegram channel.

"The situation in the flood zone is under control, there were no data on civilian casualties at this hour," Saldo added.

