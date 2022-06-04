UrduPoint.com

Kherson Region To Continue Integration Into Russia, Despite EU Stance - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 09:40 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) The Kherson region will continue the process of integration into Russia despite the EU's refusal to recognize Russian passports issued in the region, Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the regional military-civil administration, told Sputnik.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that the European Union will not recognize Russian passports issued to residents of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine. These areas are now controlled by Russia's military as a result of the special operation that began on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help from Russia amid intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

"The Kherson region will continue to integrate into Russia, despite any statements and stances of the European Union. Our region will become an integral part of the Russian Federation, and no one can prevent this. Russian passports have been issued and will be issued in the region. More and more residents of the Kherson region will become citizens of Russia," Stremousov told Sputnik.

