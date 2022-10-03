UrduPoint.com

Kherson Region To Enter Russia With 2 Districts Of Mykolaiv Region - Russian Parliament

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Kherson Region to Enter Russia With 2 Districts of Mykolaiv Region - Russian Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The Kherson Region will enter Russia with the village of Oleksandrivka and the city of Snihurivka of the Mykolaiv region, Pavel Krasheninnikov, the head of the Committee on State Building and Legislation of the Russian parliament's lower house, State Duma, said on Monday.

On September 21, the deputy head of the Kherson region administration, Kirill Stremousov, told Sputnik that a part of the Mykolaiv region was included in the Kherson Region to participate in the referendum on accession to Russia.

"In relation to the DPR and LPR, the borders will be determined in accordance with their constitutions.

The borders of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region are determined by the administrative borders of the region ... As for the Kherson Region, the borders here will also be determined by administrative borders, taking into account the decrees of the military-civilian administration of the region ... the Oleksandrivka and Snihurivka municipal districts will be included in the Kherson region," Krasheninnikov said at a committee meeting.

Later in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov confirmed that the Kherson region would become part of Russia with two districts of the Mykolaiv region, but did not explain exactly how this would happen.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Kherson September

Recent Stories

IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against I ..

IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against Imran Khan

11 minutes ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official Smartphone of the FIFA World ..

12 minutes ago
 Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

2 hours ago
 Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operation ..

Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operations in Balochistan flood-hit are ..

3 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' ..

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' claims about cipher

4 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custod ..

Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custody

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.