Kherson Region to Enter Russia With 2 Districts of Mykolaiv Region - Russian Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The Kherson Region will enter Russia with the village of Oleksandrivka and the city of Snihurivka of the Mykolaiv region, Pavel Krasheninnikov, the head of the Committee on State Building and Legislation of the Russian parliament's lower house, State Duma, said on Monday.

On September 21, the deputy head of the Kherson region administration, Kirill Stremousov, told Sputnik that a part of the Mykolaiv region was included in the Kherson Region to participate in the referendum on accession to Russia.

"In relation to the DPR and LPR, the borders will be determined in accordance with their constitutions.

The borders of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region are determined by the administrative borders of the region ... As for the Kherson Region, the borders here will also be determined by administrative borders, taking into account the decrees of the military-civilian administration of the region ... the Oleksandrivka and Snihurivka municipal districts will be included in the Kherson region," Krasheninnikov said at a committee meeting.

Later in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov confirmed that the Kherson region would become part of Russia with two districts of the Mykolaiv region, but did not explain exactly how this would happen.