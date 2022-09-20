Kherson Region to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia On September 23-27 - Head of Region

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The Kherson region will hold a referendum on joining Russia on September 23-27, the regional head, Vladimir Saldo, said on Tuesday.

"I announce that in accordance with the decree, a referendum will be held on September 23-27, 2022.

The decree determines the vote procedure and organization of referendum on the territory of the Kherson region and also establishes administrative and criminal liability for violation of these rules," Saldo wrote on Telegram.

Saldo also called for assistance from Russia and other countries in holding the referendum.