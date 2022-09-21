UrduPoint.com

Kherson Region Within Its Administrative Borders To Become Part Of Russia - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 06:00 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The Kherson Region within its administrative borders will become part of Russia, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the regional administration, told Sputnik.

Earlier reports said a referendum on the Kherson Region joining the Russian Federation will be held September 23-27.

The ballot will contain one question: about the secession of the region from Ukraine, the formation of an independent state and its entry into Russia.

"After the referendum, the entire Kherson Region within its administrative boundaries will become part of the Russian Federation," Stremousov said.

