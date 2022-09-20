(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The administration of the Kherson region has decided to hold a referendum on joining Russia, Volodymyr Saldo, the regional head, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the region's civic chamber asked Saldo to promptly hold the referendum.

"Dear residents of the Kherson region! After considering the appeals of public organizations and residents of the region, the leadership of the administration of the Kherson region decided to hold a referendum on the entry of the Kherson region into the Russian Federation," Saldo said, as quoted by the administration on social media, adding that will appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to promptly recognize results of the referendum.

Saldo also said that he supports creation of a volunteer unit in the Kherson region for participation in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.