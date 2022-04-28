Kherson TV Tower Not Visibly Damaged After Being Struck By Ukrainian Troops

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The tv tower of Kherson, which rebroadcasts Russian channels in the city and its region, withstood a missile attack by Ukrainian troops on the TV center area and was not visibly damaged, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the center of Kherson, not far from the television center, was attacked from the positions of Ukrainian troops with Tochka-U and Uragan missiles.

A Russian security source told Sputnik that Ukrainian troops fired three Tochka-U missiles at Kherson, two of them were shot down.

The rebroadcasting of Russian television channels resumed in Kherson after a brief disruption during the Ukrainian strike, a Sputnik correspondent said.