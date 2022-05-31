Kherson, Zaporozhye Regions Switched to Russian Communications, Internet - Crimean Advisor

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The Kherson and Zaporozhye regions switched to Russian mobile communications and Internet, Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of Crimea on information policy, told Sputnik.

Earlier, the military-civilian administration of the Kherson Region asked Russia's leadership to use the capacities of Russian telecommunications companies to restore cellular communications in the region.

The request was made on Monday, after the Ukrainian military, by shelling on the disengagement line, broke the telephone cable, which led to a large-scale network disruption. Subscribers of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions were left without mobile communications.

Prior to that, both Ukrainian and Russian mobile operators worked in the regions.

"Another terrorist attack by Kiev disrupted communications in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Russia took measures in advance. Liberated territories now have Russian internet and communications. In fact, this is the end of Ukrainian propaganda, Zelenskyy's towers of lies have fallen," Kryuchkov said.

The Kherson Region and part of the Zaporozhye Region were taken under the control of the Russian Armed Forces during Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. The regions' authorities announced plans for the territories to become part of Russia.