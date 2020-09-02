UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khmer Rouge War Criminal Dies In Cambodia - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 02:00 PM

Khmer Rouge War Criminal Dies in Cambodia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Former Khmer Rouge leader Kaing Guek Eav, also known as Duch, sentenced for life for crimes against humanity, died in Cambodia at the age of 77, the VOD website reported on Wednesday, citing the spokesperson for the tribunal that convicted him.

The deceased was in charge of Khmer Rouge detention center S-21, where over 10,000 are said to have been tortured and killed from 1975-1979. The center was later turned into the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum. In 2010, Duch was sentenced to 35 years in prison, which was then increased to life in 2012.

According to the news outlet, Duch succumbed to bronchitis on Tuesday after a transfer from prison to the Soviet-Khmer Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh.

The Khmer Rouge movement, led by Pol Pot, seized power in Cambodia in 1975 after years of guerrilla warfare. Over three years, the Khmer Rouge dictatorship eliminated 25 percent of the country's urban population and 15 percent of the rural population ” a total of almost 2 million people ” earning the dubious honor of being among the bloodiest regimes of the 20th century.

The movement was ousted from power in 1979, with Pol Pot going into hiding in jungles with the remnants of his movement until dying from cancer on April 15, 1998.

Related Topics

Century Died Phnom Penh Cambodia April Cancer Dictator From Million

Recent Stories

England should definitely tour Pakistan in future, ..

34 minutes ago

ADEK launches â€˜42 Abu Dhabiâ€™ coding school, op ..

34 minutes ago

PM to visit Karachi on Friday, says Shibli Faraz

59 minutes ago

Liquor Case: NAB DG says Punjab CM couldnâ€™t answ ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Crown Prince meets US President Advisor Kush ..

2 hours ago

Esra Bilgic gives befitting reply to hater objecti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.