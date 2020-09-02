Khmer Rouge War Criminal Dies in Cambodia - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Former Khmer Rouge leader Kaing Guek Eav, also known as Duch, sentenced for life for crimes against humanity, died in Cambodia at the age of 77, the VOD website reported on Wednesday, citing the spokesperson for the tribunal that convicted him.

The deceased was in charge of Khmer Rouge detention center S-21, where over 10,000 are said to have been tortured and killed from 1975-1979. The center was later turned into the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum. In 2010, Duch was sentenced to 35 years in prison, which was then increased to life in 2012.

According to the news outlet, Duch succumbed to bronchitis on Tuesday after a transfer from prison to the Soviet-Khmer Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh.

The Khmer Rouge movement, led by Pol Pot, seized power in Cambodia in 1975 after years of guerrilla warfare. Over three years, the Khmer Rouge dictatorship eliminated 25 percent of the country's urban population and 15 percent of the rural population ” a total of almost 2 million people ” earning the dubious honor of being among the bloodiest regimes of the 20th century.

The movement was ousted from power in 1979, with Pol Pot going into hiding in jungles with the remnants of his movement until dying from cancer on April 15, 1998.