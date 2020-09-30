The US-based Institute of Modern Russia (IMR) think tank, founded by Pavel Khodorkovsky, a son of exiled Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, had its assets reduced from $222,000 in 2017 to $30,000 in 2018, RT reported on Wednesday, citing public tax records

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The US-based Institute of Modern Russia (IMR) think tank, founded by Pavel Khodorkovsky, a son of exiled Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, had its assets reduced from $222,000 in 2017 to $30,000 in 2018, RT reported on Wednesday, citing public tax records.

According to the report, the organization's tax declaration, filed for the 2018 financial year, which in the United States concludes in June 2019, show that its income from donations had dropped from $69,500 to $60,000, or around 14 percent, compared to 2017.

The IMR reportedly declared that it had reduced salaries from $235,800 in 2017 to $165,800 in 2018, but still closed the financial year with $192,000 in losses.

During this period, the think tank spent over $252,000, including $23,000 on organization of events and $12,300 on staff's business trips, according to the report.

The IMR, which used to publish opinions on the political and economic developments in Russia, said it had altered its editorial policy beginning from 2019 to focus on the analysis of long-term trends in the Russian politics and the Russia-US relations.

The think tank was established in 2010 and grew to include individuals with extreme anti-Moscow stances, including Russian-Israeli businessman Leonid Nevzlin, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in absentia in Russia on multiple murder charges.

In 2017, the Russian government included the IMR on its list of "undesirable" organizations, which are those perceived as threatening the country's security.