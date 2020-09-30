UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khodorkovsky Son's IMR Foundation Assets Shrank Over 7 Times From 2017-2018 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 50 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:15 PM

Khodorkovsky Son's IMR Foundation Assets Shrank Over 7 Times From 2017-2018 - Reports

The US-based Institute of Modern Russia (IMR) think tank, founded by Pavel Khodorkovsky, a son of exiled Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, had its assets reduced from $222,000 in 2017 to $30,000 in 2018, RT reported on Wednesday, citing public tax records

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The US-based Institute of Modern Russia (IMR) think tank, founded by Pavel Khodorkovsky, a son of exiled Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, had its assets reduced from $222,000 in 2017 to $30,000 in 2018, RT reported on Wednesday, citing public tax records.

According to the report, the organization's tax declaration, filed for the 2018 financial year, which in the United States concludes in June 2019, show that its income from donations had dropped from $69,500 to $60,000, or around 14 percent, compared to 2017.

The IMR reportedly declared that it had reduced salaries from $235,800 in 2017 to $165,800 in 2018, but still closed the financial year with $192,000 in losses.

During this period, the think tank spent over $252,000, including $23,000 on organization of events and $12,300 on staff's business trips, according to the report.

The IMR, which used to publish opinions on the political and economic developments in Russia, said it had altered its editorial policy beginning from 2019 to focus on the analysis of long-term trends in the Russian politics and the Russia-US relations.

The think tank was established in 2010 and grew to include individuals with extreme anti-Moscow stances, including Russian-Israeli businessman Leonid Nevzlin, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in absentia in Russia on multiple murder charges.

In 2017, the Russian government included the IMR on its list of "undesirable" organizations, which are those perceived as threatening the country's security.

Related Topics

Murder Business Russia United States Tank June 2017 2018 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

35 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

35 minutes ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

1 hour ago

Funeral prayers of victims of Motorway accident of ..

35 minutes ago

Congresswoman Warns US Military Build-Up in Poland ..

35 minutes ago

Lavrov, Borrell Stress Need for Complete Ceasefire ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.