Khodorkovsky Violated Many Agreements, Trying to Rock Situation - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Exiled Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky violated many agreements and spares no money to rock the situation in Russia, but he broke away from the country and does not understand what is happening inside, so his actions cannot be effective, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"He broke many agreements. He left earlier than he should have left.

He spares no money to rock our country, and maybe he will continue to do this further. But he does not really succeed, because spiritually, and situationally, and informationally, and at the level of instinct, he has completely detached himself from Russia. He doesn't understand what's going on here. Therefore, any of his further exercises cannot be effective," he said in an interview with the RTVI broadcaster.