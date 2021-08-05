Estonia-based Open Media, with links to the exiled tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, has suspended its work after the blockage of its website for alleged links to undesirable organizations, the online media outlet announced on its Facebook page on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Estonia-based Open Media, with links to the exiled tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, has suspended its work after the blockage of its website for alleged links to undesirable organizations, the online media outlet announced on its Facebook page on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor blocked Open Media at the request of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office due to links with organizations recognized as undesirable in Russia.

"The Open Media Project announces the cessation of work from August 5, 2021," the message said.

The publication noted that they have not yet received any confirmation of information about the site blockage from Roskomnadzor and the Prosecutor General's Office, but with the consent of Khodorkovsky, its main investor, it was decided to stop work.

Meanwhile, Open Media has denied ever working with "undesirable organizations," saying the only things that it has been interested in were politics, public life, and making news.