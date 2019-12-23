UrduPoint.com
Khoshoggi Murder Case: Five People Sentenced To Death

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 03:19 PM

Khoshoggi murder case: Five people sentenced to death

According to Saudi media, three other accused were sentenced to prison for their role in murder of Washington Post Columnist Khashoggi inside Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in Oct 2018.

RIAZ: (Urdu9 Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2019) A Saudi Court on Monday awarded death sentence to five people over charges of killing Washington Post Columnist Jamal Khashoggi at Saudi’s Consulate in Instanbul.

Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in Oct 2018.

According to the details, three other accused were sentenced to life imprisonment in Khashoggi case. All the convicts have right to appeal against the conviction. Saudi Prince Mohammad Bin Salman was condemned globally after the journalist’s murder inside the Suadi’s Consulate.

