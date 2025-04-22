Khunjerab Border Opens As All-weather Route: A Historic Leap In Regional Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 06:40 PM
GILGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In a major step toward strengthening friendship, trade and cooperation between Gilgit-Baltistan and China’s Xinjiang region, a high-level virtual inauguration ceremony was held here on Tuesday to mark the year-round (all-weather) opening of the Khunjerab Border.
The event was attended by Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan and senior officials from Kashgar, China. The Governor of Xinjiang and other officials from both sides participated in discussions, reaffirming their commitment to elevate trade, economic, and diplomatic relations to new heights.
During the meeting, Chinese officials presented a comprehensive video showcasing their customs clearance system. Following this, the Commissioner of Kashgar and the Customs Collector of Gilgit-Baltistan provided detailed briefings on customs operations on both sides.
At the beginning of the ceremony, delegates from both regions introduced their respective teams. The growing cooperation between the two governments was appreciated, and hope was expressed for continued positive developments in the future.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan stated, “Today marks a historic milestone not only for Gilgit-Baltistan but for the entire nation of Pakistan.
The decision to keep the Khunjerab Border open throughout the year will breathe new life into the region’s economy. Trade will no longer be restricted by seasonal limitations, allowing our business community to operate without interruptions.”
He emphasized that this move is a practical step toward realizing the vision of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and vowed to further strengthen this vital partnership. “This initiative will bolster regional connectivity and usher in a new chapter of mutual economic development under CPEC,” he added.
Xinjiang’s Governor remarked that Pakistan and China’s long-standing friendship has entered a new phase. “The transformation of Khunjerab into an all-weather border will directly benefit the people of both regions. This is not just a border—it is a symbol of development, prosperity, and cooperation. We will continue working with the leadership of Gilgit-Baltistan to promote peace, progress, and mutual interests in the region,” he said.
Recent Stories
Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..
PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design
Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
More Stories From World
-
Khunjerab border opens as all-weather route: a historic leap in regional cooperation6 minutes ago
-
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize: minister56 minutes ago
-
Pistons snap NBA playoff skid, vintage Leonard leads Clippers1 hour ago
-
Zelensky to attend Pope Francis's funeral2 hours ago
-
Myanmar junta extends post-earthquake truce3 hours ago
-
WFP forced to halt aid for 650,000 women, children in Ethiopia3 hours ago
-
Screening of "Ne Zha 2" extended to May 31 on Chinese mainland3 hours ago
-
France dismisses Russian Easter truce as 'marketing operation'3 hours ago
-
Global warming is a security threat and armies must adapt: experts3 hours ago
-
Xi Jinping's tea bond with Fujian4 hours ago
-
US universities issue letter condemning Trump's 'political interference'4 hours ago
-
NWC Completes major water supply projects in Diriyah4 hours ago