Khunjerab Border Opens As All-weather Route: A Historic Leap In Regional Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025

GILGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In a major step toward strengthening friendship, trade and cooperation between Gilgit-Baltistan and China’s Xinjiang region, a high-level virtual inauguration ceremony was held here on Tuesday to mark the year-round (all-weather) opening of the Khunjerab Border.

The event was attended by Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan and senior officials from Kashgar, China. The Governor of Xinjiang and other officials from both sides participated in discussions, reaffirming their commitment to elevate trade, economic, and diplomatic relations to new heights.

During the meeting, Chinese officials presented a comprehensive video showcasing their customs clearance system. Following this, the Commissioner of Kashgar and the Customs Collector of Gilgit-Baltistan provided detailed briefings on customs operations on both sides.

At the beginning of the ceremony, delegates from both regions introduced their respective teams. The growing cooperation between the two governments was appreciated, and hope was expressed for continued positive developments in the future.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan stated, “Today marks a historic milestone not only for Gilgit-Baltistan but for the entire nation of Pakistan.

The decision to keep the Khunjerab Border open throughout the year will breathe new life into the region’s economy. Trade will no longer be restricted by seasonal limitations, allowing our business community to operate without interruptions.”

He emphasized that this move is a practical step toward realizing the vision of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and vowed to further strengthen this vital partnership. “This initiative will bolster regional connectivity and usher in a new chapter of mutual economic development under CPEC,” he added.

Xinjiang’s Governor remarked that Pakistan and China’s long-standing friendship has entered a new phase. “The transformation of Khunjerab into an all-weather border will directly benefit the people of both regions. This is not just a border—it is a symbol of development, prosperity, and cooperation. We will continue working with the leadership of Gilgit-Baltistan to promote peace, progress, and mutual interests in the region,” he said.

