Khunjerab Pass Achieves Milestone With Year-round Operation Starting December
Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Starting December 1, the Khunjerab Pass, a key land border crossing between China and Pakistan at Khunjerab, transitioned from a seasonal gateway to a year-round open land port, marking a significant milestone in facilitating trade and exchanges between China and Pakistan.
The Khunjerab Customs reminded travelers that the port will be closed on weekends.
Since the resumption of passenger customs clearance on April 1 this year, the Pass has witnessed a steady increase in traffic. By the end of October, it has recorded over 50,000 inbound and outbound passengers, while the number of inbound and outbound vehicles exceeded 11,000.
According to the Khunjerab Customs, it has also overseen an import and export cargo volume of 40,900 tonnes by the end of October, marking a significant year-on-year increase of 42.6% in vehicle traffic and 72.7% in trade volume, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.
Khunjerab Port on the China-Pakistan border is a strategic point on the Karakoram Highway, which links Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, China and Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan.
Located around 5,000 meters above sea level, the Khunjerab Pass usually remains open from April 1 to November 30 every year and remains closed from December 1 to March 31 of the following year because of cold weather and lack of oxygen at a high altitude.
China and Pakistan issued a joint press statement last October, announcing that the Khunjerab Pass will function all year round, and agreed to step up the infrastructure construction and management of the pass and improve its passage conditions. With year-round access now established, the port is expected to further enhance economic cooperation and cultural exchange between the two neighboring countries.
