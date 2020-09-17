UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kia Halts 2 Domestic Plants Following Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 02:48 PM

Kia halts 2 domestic plants following confirmed COVID-19 cases

Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, said Thursday it has suspended two of its domestic plants as at least eight workers have been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, said Thursday it has suspended two of its domestic plants as at least eight workers have been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus.

Kia halted the operations of two plants in Gwangmyeong, just south of Seoul, from late Wednesday and sent all of the 6,000 plant workers home, a company spokesman said over the phone.

"As of 3:30 p.m., nine assembly line workers were confirmed to have been infected with the virus," he said.

The company will decide on when to resume the plants' operations depending on the health authorities' guidance, the spokesman said.

Kia produces the K9 flagship sedan, the Stinger sports car and the Carnival minivan at the No.

1 plant in Gwangmyeong and the Pride subcompact and the Stonic subcompact sport utility vehicle at the No. 2 plant.

The company is expected to suffer some production losses if the plant's suspension continues for several days. The two plants in Gwangmyeong have a combined capacity of 320,000 units a year.

It has received about 40,000 preorders for the all-new Carnival, which was launched last month.

Kia has eight plants in Korea -- two in Gwangmyeong, three in Hwaseong and three in Gwangju -- and seven overseas ones -- three in China and one each in the United States, Slovakia, Mexico and India. Their overall capacity is 3.84 million units.

Related Topics

Assembly India Sports China Company Vehicle Car Gwangju Seoul South Korea United States Slovakia Mexico All From Kia Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

&quot;Government plays key role in embracing new w ..

21 minutes ago

WPC, FDI to make joint efforts to curb gender base ..

3 minutes ago

S.Sudan's Kiir sacks finance minister amid deepeni ..

3 minutes ago

UK's PM urges Britons to flatten pandemic's 'secon ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $41.29 a barrel ..

51 minutes ago

Special people are the pivotal part of the society ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.