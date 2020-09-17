UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kia Motors Suspends 2 Plants In South Korea Over Confirmed COVID-19 Cases - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:50 AM

Kia Motors Suspends 2 Plants in South Korea Over Confirmed COVID-19 Cases - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Kia Motors Corp., one of the biggest South Korean carmakers, said on Thursday that its two plants the country had been halted as at least eight workers had tested positive for the coronavirus, South Korean media reported.

The suspended plants are located in the city of Gwangmyeong south of Seoul, with some 6,000 employees remaining at home, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing a Kia spokesperson.

The company will make a further decision on the plants' operation in line with the instructions of health authorities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 29.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 939,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

South Korea has confirmed more than 22,000 cases so far, with over 370 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Company Seoul North Korea March Media Kia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pandemic Risks Decade of Progress on Health, Educa ..

8 hours ago

US Holds Talks With Singapore on Terror Threat, So ..

7 hours ago

Assailants kill man, took body with them

7 hours ago

Parliament building illuminated to observe patient ..

7 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts further 93,682 COVID-19 t ..

9 hours ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.