Kia Unveils Exterior Design Of New Carnival Minivan

Wed 24th June 2020

Kia unveils exterior design of new Carnival minivan

Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, on Wednesday unveiled the exterior design of its all-new Carnival minivan ahead of its domestic launch in the third quarter

Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, on Wednesday unveiled the exterior design of its all-new Carnival minivan ahead of its domestic launch in the third quarter.

The fourth-generation Carnival comes with a dynamic radiator grille and a bold side character line that runs the length of the car, the company said in a statement.

The new Carnival is wider and longer, and it looks like a sport utility vehicle due to the "grand volume" design concept, it said.

At the rear, the side character line trails into the back and merges with the rear lamp graphics. The roof has a bit of a fastback look, ending at the trunk lid, the statement said.

The Carnival is one of Kia's bestselling models, and over 2 million Carnival units have been sold in global markets since its debut in 1998.

