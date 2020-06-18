UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kia Unveils Renderings Of New Carnival Minivan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 06:01 PM

Kia unveils renderings of new Carnival minivan

Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, unveiled renderings of its all-new Carnival minivan on Thursday ahead of its domestic launch in the third quarter

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, unveiled renderings of its all-new Carnival minivan on Thursday ahead of its domestic launch in the third quarter.

The fourth-generation Carnival comes with a dynamic radiator grille and a bold side character line that runs the length of the car, the company said in a statement.

At the rear, the side character line trails into the back and merges with the rear lamp graphics. The roof has a bit of a fastback look, ending at the trunk lid, it said.

Kia did not provide further details on the new Carnival model.

The Carnival is one of Kia's bestselling models, and over 2 million Carnival units have been sold in global markets since its debut in 1998.

Related Topics

Company Car South Korea Market Kia Million

Recent Stories

Fitness centres and gyms to operate at 100% capaci ..

6 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi discusses cultural cooperation with ..

21 minutes ago

ADIO supports private sector to unlock potential o ..

22 minutes ago

Paperless Driving License Issuing System Goes Live

34 minutes ago

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

39 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad for ensuring effective smar ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.