Kickoff of OIC Permanent Finance Committee Meeting in Preparation for the 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers Due to be held in Niamey

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) headquartered in Jeddah is hosting, as of Monday 27th January 2020, the 49th Session of the OIC Permanent Finance Committee, in preparation for the 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers due to be convened in Niamey, Republic of Niger, in early April this year. The opening session witnessed the transfer of the chairmanship of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, from the United Arab Emirates, which chaired the 46th Session, to the Republic of Niger, which will chair the 47th Session.

A statement from the OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef Al-Othimeen, was delivered on his behalf by the Assistant Secretary General for Administration and Finance, Amb.

Musa Kulaklikaya. In particular, the statement emphasized that the OIC’s top priority has been that of achieving the Member States’ aspirations and responding to the challenges they face.

Al-Othaimeen said that consolidating the OIC constitutes a booster for joint Islamic action and a strong impetus for its action in all spheres. He also highlighted the need to raise the General Secretariat’s budget allocation so as to enable it to fulfill its tasks and gain further visibility. He also underlined the importance of joint Islamic action to anchor the spirit of solidarity and offer support to the Islamic peoples and to Muslim communities in non-Member States.