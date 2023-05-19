Kidnapped Australian Doctor Released From 7-Year Captivity - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Kenneth Elliott, an 88-year-old Australian doctor who was abducted in January 2016 by a group believed to have links to a terrorist unit in West Africa, has been released after over seven years in captivity, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Friday.

"I am very pleased to advise that Dr Kenneth Elliott has been released after more than seven years in captivity in West Africa. Dr Elliott is safe and well and has been reunited with his wife Jocelyn and their children," Wong tweeted.

Elliott and his spouse were kidnapped in mid-January in 2016 in northern Burkina Faso near the country's border with Mali. The al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb terrorist group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the abduction. Elliott's wife was released a month later.