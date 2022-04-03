Kidnapped Red Crescent Activist Freed in Libya After Months of Disappearance - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) An activist of the Libyan Red Crescent abducted nearly a year ago has finally been released, the Libyan Al-Wasat newspaper reports.

Mansour Atti al-Maghrabi, the head of the Red Crescent office in the town of Ajdabiya in Libya's northeastern Al Wahat District, was kidnapped in June, 2021. According to the Red Crescent, an armed individual attacked Atti's car and abducted him.

According to Al-Wasat, Atti has been finally released after 10 months of disappearance. The newspaper said on Saturday, citing Atti's friends, that a photo has been circulating online, which shows the activist standing next to the head of his tribe.

Last month, the Libyan Crimes Watch (LCW) said that it had a record of over 40 kidnappings and forced disappearances that took place throughout Libya in 2021.

The United Nations has been facilitating peace efforts in Libya since the overthrow of President Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, which left the country split between the internationally recognized Government of National Accord and the rival Libyan National Army.