UrduPoint.com

Kidnapped Red Crescent Activist Freed In Libya After Months Of Disappearance - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Kidnapped Red Crescent Activist Freed in Libya After Months of Disappearance - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) An activist of the Libyan Red Crescent abducted nearly a year ago has finally been released, the Libyan Al-Wasat newspaper reports.

Mansour Atti al-Maghrabi, the head of the Red Crescent office in the town of Ajdabiya in Libya's northeastern Al Wahat District, was kidnapped in June, 2021. According to the Red Crescent, an armed individual attacked Atti's car and abducted him.

According to Al-Wasat, Atti has been finally released after 10 months of disappearance. The newspaper said on Saturday, citing Atti's friends, that a photo has been circulating online, which shows the activist standing next to the head of his tribe.

Last month, the Libyan Crimes Watch (LCW) said that it had a record of over 40 kidnappings and forced disappearances that took place throughout Libya in 2021.

The United Nations has been facilitating peace efforts in Libya since the overthrow of President Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, which left the country split between the internationally recognized Government of National Accord and the rival Libyan National Army.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Car Split Ajdabiya Libya June Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

16 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

21 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

9 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

9 hours ago
 Ukraine Refused to Hold Talks with Russia in Belar ..

Ukraine Refused to Hold Talks with Russia in Belarus Until Last Moment - Kremlin

9 hours ago
 Biolabs Network Created Around Russia, Belarus - K ..

Biolabs Network Created Around Russia, Belarus - Kremlin

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.