Open Menu

Kidnapped US Nurse And Child Freed In Haiti: Aid Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Kidnapped US nurse and child freed in Haiti: aid group

An American nurse and her child who were kidnapped in Haiti nearly two weeks ago have been freed, her employer said Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :An American nurse and her child who were kidnapped in Haiti nearly two weeks ago have been freed, her employer said Wednesday.

"It is with a heart of gratitude and immense joy that we at El Roi Haiti confirm the safe release of our staff member and friend, Alix Dorsainvil and her child who were held hostage in Port au Prince, Haiti," the Christian aid group said in a statement.

"We are so thankful for everyone who joined us in prayer and supported us during this crisis." Dorsainvil and her child were kidnapped near Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince on July 27, just days after the US government ordered its nonessential personnel out of the impoverished Caribbean country due to spiraling insecurity.

She is the wife of the group's director, who is Haitian, and the mother and child were taken from the El Roi campus "while serving in our community ministry," the group said when it first announced her abduction.

It described her at the time as a "deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family." The group did not provide details on the release or who was involved in securing the freedom of Dorsainvil and her child and urged people not to try to contact the family.

"We will continue to release information as appropriate on our website," El Roi said.

The United States welcomed reports of the release.

"We have no greater priority than the safety and security of US citizens overseas," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

"We express our deepest appreciation to our Haitian, and US interagency partners for their assistance in facilitating their safe release," the US official added, acknowledging the victims "have been through a very difficult ordeal, both physically and mentally." The kidnapping came after the State Department issued an updated travel advisory saying Americans in Haiti should depart "as soon as possible ... in light of the current security situation and infrastructure challenges." Washington has also ordered its nonessential personnel and family of government employees to leave Haiti, the Western Hemisphere's poorest nation, which has seen compounding humanitarian, political and security crises.

Gangs control most of the capital and terrorize the population with kidnappings, rape and murder.

This week UNICEF warned of an "alarming spike in kidnappings" in Haiti, saying some 300 women and minors were abducted by criminal gangs in the first half of 2023.

That six-month number is close to the total registered for the entirety of last year and is triple the 2021 tally, the United Nations children's agency said in a report, adding that many women and children in Haiti face "unthinkable terror" at the hands of the pervasive gangs.

Related Topics

Murder Kidnapping United Nations Washington Wife Port-au-Prince United States Haiti Turkish Lira July Criminals Women Prayer Christian Family From Government

Recent Stories

Awareness programme held to mark 'World Breastfeed ..

Awareness programme held to mark 'World Breastfeeding Week'

1 minute ago
 10 gamblers arrested during raid

10 gamblers arrested during raid

1 minute ago
 Senate passes 8 bills establishing higher educatio ..

Senate passes 8 bills establishing higher education institutions across country

1 minute ago
 Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman Larkana to hold ..

Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman Larkana to hold open kutchery on 16th August

1 minute ago
 Farewell meeting: Federal cabinet made 1295 decisi ..

Farewell meeting: Federal cabinet made 1295 decisions in 53 sessions with 99% im ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League gears for star-studded awards night

UAE Pro League gears for star-studded awards night

53 minutes ago
Etihad Airways ramps up winter schedule with new d ..

Etihad Airways ramps up winter schedule with new destinations, increased frequen ..

53 minutes ago
 Two involved in house robbery arrested

Two involved in house robbery arrested

5 minutes ago
 DC Sibi reviews performance of health department

DC Sibi reviews performance of health department

5 minutes ago
 Wolves appoint O'Neil as new head coach

Wolves appoint O'Neil as new head coach

5 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours marine research ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours marine research vessel Jaywun

1 hour ago
 China launches new disaster reduction satellite

China launches new disaster reduction satellite

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World