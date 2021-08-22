UrduPoint.com

Kidnappers In Nigeria Free Another 15 Students Abducted In Early July - Reports

Sun 22nd August 2021

Kidnappers in Nigeria Free Another 15 Students Abducted in Early July - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Kidnappers have released 15 more students out of those who were captured for ransom in the Nigerian state of Kaduna in early July, the Vanguard newspaper reported Sunday.

"Fifteen more students were released on Saturday night and 65 students are still with the bandits," John Hayab, local chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

A total of 121 students were abducted from a secondary school in northern Nigeria on July 5. For each of them the kidnappers demanded a 500,000 Nigerian nairas ($1,216) ransom.

One of the hostages was later released on health grounds, and at least five escaped.

In late July, kidnappers had reportedly returned 28 students to their families.

Kidnapping and banditry in Nigeria have become commonplace in recent months. Boko Haram, a militant group linked to the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia), appears to have intensified its attacks and abductions of schoolchildren in the northern part of the Western African nation.

