Kidnappers In Nigeria Release 28 Abducted Schoolkids, About 80 Still Captive - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) The kidnappers in the Nigerian state of Kaduna released 28 Bethel Baptist academy students abducted three weeks ago, the Daily Trust newspaper said Sunday.

About 80 students are still captive, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna, John Hayab, said, according to the newspaper.

A total of 121 students were abducted from the secondary school in northern Nigeria on July 5. For each of them the kidnappers demanded a 500,000 Nigerian nairas ($1,216) ransom. One of the hostages was later released on health grounds, and at least five escaped.

More Stories From World

