Kidnappers Of 17 Missionaries In Haiti Demand $17 Million For Their Release - Reports
Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 01:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) A gang that kidnapped 17 foreign missionaries in Haiti demand $1 million for the release of each abductee, thus $17 million in total, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a Haitian official.
Earlier this week, the Christian Aid Ministries organization confirmed 17 of its employees, namely 16 US nationals and one Canadian, have been abducted in Haiti.