Kidnappers of 17 Missionaries in Haiti Demand $17 Million For Their Release - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) A gang that kidnapped 17 foreign missionaries in Haiti demand $1 million for the release of each abductee, thus $17 million in total, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a Haitian official.

Earlier this week, the Christian Aid Ministries organization confirmed 17 of its employees, namely 16 US nationals and one Canadian, have been abducted in Haiti.