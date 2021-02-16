Kidnappings of Syrian Soldiers by Militants to Be Discussed at Astana Talks - Diplomat

Russia's Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Tuesday, ahead of a new round of the Astana-format talks, that kidnappings of Syrian soldiers for ransom by militant groups would be on the agenda

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Russia's Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Tuesday, ahead of a new round of the Astana-format talks, that kidnappings of Syrian soldiers for ransom by militant groups would be on the agenda.

"Work will resume within the working group on detainees and forcibly detained persons, and the search for missing persons, which is an extremely important question, which is why we are working in close contact with UN bodies. You understand that there are lots of difficulties, it is a very delicate question in light of the recent intensification of incidents on behalf of radical groups that are holding prisoners, Syrian army servicemen, and demanding a ransom, which does not fit into any norms of international law and require a definitive discussion," Lavrentyev said.