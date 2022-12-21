Kids have lost smile in inhuman war says pope 2

Ukrainian children have lost their smiles in an inhuman war inflicted on the country by Russia, Pope Francis told his general audience on Wednesday.

ROME, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Ukrainian children have lost their smiles in an inhuman war inflicted on the country by Russia, Pope Francis told his general audience on Wednesday.

"We think of the many children of Ukraine who are suffering, suffering so much for this war.

On this feast of God who becomes a child we think of the Ukrainian children", said Francis, adding that when he meets them in the Vatican "the majority cannot smile and when a child loses the ability to smile it is serious. (ANSA).