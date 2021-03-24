Kids in UK Could Start Getting COVID-19 Vaccine Shots in August - Reports

Coronavirus vaccination for children could begin in the United Kingdom as early as this summer, The Telegraph reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Coronavirus vaccination for children could begin in the United Kingdom as early as this summer, The Telegraph reports.

It is possible that the majority of the 11 million school children could be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting August, before the autumn term begins, the newspaper said.

A government source told The Telegraph on Tuesday that August was the "earliest" possible start of British kids' vaccination. Another source said vaccination "could begin by late summer."

The final decision regarding UK kids' vaccination is expected to be made after the completion of a child vaccine study by Oxford University. The safety data conclusions are due in June or July, after the AstraZeneca vaccine is tested on 300 children aged six to 17.

Israel is already vaccinating 16 and 17-year-olds, according to The Telegraph. The newspaper said that if child vaccination is given the green light this summer, parents will likely have to give consent, something that is currently required for teenagers getting shots in Israel.

The UK government expects that by July 31, all adults in the country should have been offered a COVID-19 vaccine. However, British media reports indicate that the UK's vaccination program could be delayed by at least two months as the EU is threatening to block AstraZeneca from exporting its vaccines manufactured in Europe, unless the UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company first meets its supply obligations to EU countries.