UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kids Return To School In Norway

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 04:51 PM

Kids return to school in Norway

Norway, which says it has the new coronavirus epidemic under control, reopened primary schools to the youngest students on Monday, in another step toward a gradual normalisation, though some parents expressed concern

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Norway, which says it has the new coronavirus epidemic under control, reopened Primary schools to the youngest students on Monday, in another step toward a gradual normalisation, though some parents expressed concern.

One week after nursery schools, pupils aged six to 10 started returning to their school desks after six weeks of remote learning from home in the Nordic country.

Classes were however reduced to a maximum of 15 students.

At the Levre school in the residential suburb of Baerum outside Oslo, children streamed back to school in the rain.

Outside the building, flowers painted on the ground marked the social distancing guidelines to be respected, one of several playful reminders of the threat posed by the illness.

Tilde, 7, was bursting with impatience to reconnect with her friends and teachers at 9.00 am. (0700 GMT).

"She was ready at 6 o'clock this morning, three hours early. She was so excited to go back. No alarm clock, we didn't need that," her mother Karine Rabbe told AFP.

Signs hung at the entrance welcomed the students back to school.

"Nice to have you back," they read. One poster featured a rainbow with the text "Everything will be fine" in Norwegian.

But not everyone was at ease with the return to school.

On Facebook, a group called "My child should not be a guinea pig for COVID-19" has garnered almost 30,000 members.

"If it were up to me entirely, I would probably wait a couple of more weeks because I don't think we have all the information we need at this point," Rabbe said.

The school's principal, Kathrine Wilsher Lohre, took a reassuring approach.

"There is anxiety in society everywhere. That's why information is very important," she told AFP.

"Under the circumstances, it's as safe as it can be." Norway has progressively begun lifting restrictions imposed on March 12 to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Hair salons and dermatologists have also been also authorised to resume business.

But many other restrictions remain in place, such as bans on sporting and cultural events, as well as social distancing and hygiene recommendations.

By Sunday, Norway, a country of 5.4 million people, had reported 7,505 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 193 deaths, while the curve of hospitalised cases has dropped significantly in recent weeks.

Related Topics

Business Facebook Norway Fine Nice Oslo Guinea March Sunday All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

One held for aerial firing

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI ..

2 minutes ago

Fund distributed under PM Ehsaas Emergency Cash Pr ..

2 minutes ago

Violence increased in Afghanistan after US-Taliban ..

14 minutes ago

Khursheed's family quarantined after employee test ..

14 minutes ago

Judge Jalaluddin buries in Sukkur

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.