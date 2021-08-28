The two children who suffered from a household gas explosion in a nonresidential building in Makhachkala, the capital of the internal Russian republic of Dagestan, are in a critical condition, the regional health ministry said on Saturday

MAKHACHKALA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The two children who suffered from a household gas explosion in a nonresidential building in Makhachkala, the capital of the internal Russian republic of Dagestan, are in a critical condition, the regional health ministry said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening and resulted in sever injuries of two minors, according to the investigative committee of Dagestan.

The law enforcement authorities have launched a pre-investigative check.

"A 12-year old boy, who has 55% body surface area burn, and the other boy, 13, with 45% body surface area burn, are getting treatment in the emergency department of the burn center of the Republican Clinical Hospital. Their condition is deemed as serious," the press statement read.

The minors are getting an intensive therapy and are under the care of combustiologists and reanimation specialists.