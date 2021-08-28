UrduPoint.com

Kids Who Sustained Burns In Russia's Dagestan Blast Remain In Severe Condition - Officials

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 04:11 PM

Kids Who Sustained Burns in Russia's Dagestan Blast Remain in Severe Condition - Officials

The two children who suffered from a household gas explosion in a nonresidential building in Makhachkala, the capital of the internal Russian republic of Dagestan, are in a critical condition, the regional health ministry said on Saturday

MAKHACHKALA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The two children who suffered from a household gas explosion in a nonresidential building in Makhachkala, the capital of the internal Russian republic of Dagestan, are in a critical condition, the regional health ministry said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening and resulted in sever injuries of two minors, according to the investigative committee of Dagestan.

The law enforcement authorities have launched a pre-investigative check.

"A 12-year old boy, who has 55% body surface area burn, and the other boy, 13, with 45% body surface area burn, are getting treatment in the emergency department of the burn center of the Republican Clinical Hospital. Their condition is deemed as serious," the press statement read.

The minors are getting an intensive therapy and are under the care of combustiologists and reanimation specialists.

Related Topics

Russia Makhachkala Gas From

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram shares experience of undergoing quaran ..

Wasim Akram shares experience of undergoing quarantine in Melbourne

7 seconds ago
 KPFSA continues operation against substandard food ..

KPFSA continues operation against substandard food

5 seconds ago
 Japan probes two deaths after jabs from tainted Mo ..

Japan probes two deaths after jabs from tainted Moderna batch

6 seconds ago
 Child protection helpline rescues 68,645 street ch ..

Child protection helpline rescues 68,645 street children

8 seconds ago
 MOHR helped enacting 18 major laws in last three y ..

MOHR helped enacting 18 major laws in last three years

11 seconds ago
 SPARC starts campaign for Tobacco -Free Kids

SPARC starts campaign for Tobacco -Free Kids

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.