Kiev Accuses Lukashenko of 'Provocative Behavior' Over His Statements at Minsk Rally

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) The Ukrainian president's office criticized the Belarusian leader on Sunday after Alexander Lukashenko said the neighboring country was forcing Belarus to call another presidential election.

"Today it was practically officially announced in Minsk that the Ukrainian leadership allegedly 'orders' new elections in Belarus. This is not just a patently false claim. This is a deliberate mounting tension, conscious provocative behavior," the Ukrainian president's office said.

The presidency argued that Lukashenko's claims cannot "drown out the voice of thousands of protests of own citizens. If there is no trust - and the world sees that there is no credibility at all - then this gap cannot be filled with unfair accusations."

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko said in an address to the nation at a rally in Minsk that Ukraine, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania were trying to coerce his country into holding a new election, after he was reelected for a sixth term last week.