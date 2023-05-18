Kiev Admits Possibility of Zelenskyy Attending G7 Summit in Japan in Person

(@FahadShabbir)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will definitely take part in the G7 summit in Hiroshima, but whether his participation will be in-person or remote depends on the situation at the front, Ihor Zhovkva, the deputy head of Zelenskyy's office, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will definitely take part in the G7 summit in Hiroshima, but whether his participation will be in-person or remote depends on the situation at the front, Ihor Zhovkva, the deputy head of Zelenskyy's office, said on Thursday.

"I do not know in which way it will take place, but (Zelenskyy) will definitely participate," Zhovkva was quoted as saying by Japanese news agency Kyodo.

He also reportedly said that the possibility of the president's in-person visit to Japan would "depend on the situation at the front," adding that Kiev was closely monitoring it to make a final decision.

This year, Japan is holding the G7 presidency and is also scheduled to host the key G7 summit in Hiroshima from May 19-21.

G7 leaders are set to meet for the three-day summit that will focus on the impact of the Ukraine crisis, economic security, green investments, and the Indo-Pacific region.

In addition to the G7 member states, leaders of India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Cook Islands and the Union of the Comoros were invited to participate in the summit. Invitations were also sent to the leaders of seven international organizations, including the United Nations, the International Energy Agency, the International Monetary Fund, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the World Bank, the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization.