- Home
- World
- News
- Kiev Admits Ukrainian Troops Strike at Energodar Area, Where Zaporizhzhia NPP is Located
Kiev Admits Ukrainian Troops Strike At Energodar Area, Where Zaporizhzhia NPP Is Located
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 10:19 PM
The General Staff of the Ukrainian army admitted that the Ukrainian troops had launched strikes in the Energodar area, where the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is located
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The General Staff of the Ukrainian army admitted that the Ukrainian troops had launched strikes in the Energodar area, where the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is located.
"It has been confirmed that in the areas of the settlements of Kherson and Energodar, three enemy artillery systems were destroyed by precise strikes of our troops," the general staff said on Facebook (banned in Russia as an extremist organization).