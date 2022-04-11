Kiev Again Made No Humanitarian Corridor to Russia in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk Paths - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Kiev authorities have not provided a single humanitarian corridor toward Russia out of nine corridors declared for the current day in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The Kiev authorities have not provided a single humanitarian corridor toward Russia out of nine corridors declared for the current day in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center, said.

"The Ukrainian side has announced nine more corridors in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions for the current day, of which, as before, not a single one toward Russia," he said.

The general said that Russia was ready to organize humanitarian corridors in any other directions as soon as possible and ensure the safe evacuation of civilians.

Mizintsev stressed that Russia, responding to the humanitarian initiatives of Germany, Turkey and France to evacuate civilians, was opening an additional route from Mariupol to Berdiansk and further in two directions by land or sea transport.