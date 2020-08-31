UrduPoint.com
Kiev Agrees To Hold 2nd Round Of Talks With Iran On Downed Plane On October 18-21

Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:23 PM

Kiev Agrees to Hold 2nd Round of Talks With Iran on Downed Plane on October 18-21

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Kiev agrees to hold the second round of talks with Iran on the Ukrainian jet downing near Tehran from October 18-21, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhenii Yenin told Sputnik on Monday.

"We will soon confirm our consent to Iran," Yenin�said, commenting on Tehran's proposal to hold the talks from October 18-21.

