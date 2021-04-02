UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Aims To Distract From Own Issues By Claiming Russia 'Prepares' For Conflict - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 03:14 PM

Kiev Aims to Distract From Own Issues By Claiming Russia 'Prepares' for Conflict - Moscow

Ukraine is trying to distract from its own internal problems by making statements that Russia is "preparing" for a conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Ukraine is trying to distract from its own internal problems by making statements that Russia is "preparing" for a conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Friday.

"Answers to what is happening must be sought in Ukraine itself and Kiev's desire to explain its failures by Russia's actions, to divert attention from the problems they face, which they are unable to solve," Rudenko said, adding that Russia hopes to avoid negative scenarios.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev From

Recent Stories

Serbia to Launch 1st Phase of Sputnik V Vaccine Pr ..

2 minutes ago

India's protesting farmers announce march towards ..

2 minutes ago

Lack of quorum leads to National Assembly adjournm ..

2 minutes ago

FBR refutes news story on imposition of new taxes

2 minutes ago

Saudi King wishes President Alvi early recovery

8 minutes ago

Belarusian Gov't to Study New US Sanctions, Respon ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.