Kiev Aims to Distract From Own Issues By Claiming Russia 'Prepares' for Conflict - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Ukraine is trying to distract from its own internal problems by making statements that Russia is "preparing" for a conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Friday.

"Answers to what is happening must be sought in Ukraine itself and Kiev's desire to explain its failures by Russia's actions, to divert attention from the problems they face, which they are unable to solve," Rudenko said, adding that Russia hopes to avoid negative scenarios.