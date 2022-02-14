Kiev Allocates $600Mln to Ensure Flights to Country Continue - Prime Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Kiev has allocated almost $600 million for guarantees to insurance and leasing companies so that flights to Ukraine can continue, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Sunday.

"The government is allocating 16.6 billion hryvnias (about $600 million) to guarantee uninterrupted flights in the airspace of Ukraine...

This decision will stabilize the situation on the passenger air transportation market and guarantee the return of our citizens who are currently abroad back to Ukraine," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

The money will be allocated from the reserve fund of the state budget in order to ensure safety of flights in Ukraine for insurance and leasing companies, he added.