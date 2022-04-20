UrduPoint.com

Kiev Allowed Criminals Wanted In Russia For Terrorism To Travel To EU - Documents

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2022 | 05:20 AM

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Russian law enforcement officers found documents of the Kherson border detachment of Ukraine's State Border Service and prosecutor's office, proving Kiev's failure to fulfill its international obligations to extradite criminals, including those who participated in the punitive operation in Donbas and are on the international wanted list.

According to the documents seen by Sputnik, the Kiev authorities rejected Russian requests, left the criminals to fight in nationalistic battalions and even allowed them to travel to the EU.

