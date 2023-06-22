Kiev Already Loses Over 13,000 Troops During Counteroffensive - Russian Security Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Kiev has already lost over 13,000 people during its counteroffensive, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.

"As for the personnel ... it (Kiev's loss) is more than 13,000 (persons)," Patrushev said at a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council held by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moreover, Russian forces have already destroyed 246 Ukrainian tanks, including 13 of the Western type, as well as 42 multiple launch rocket systems, two anti-aircraft missile systems, 10 tactical fighters, four helicopters, 264 unmanned aerial vehicles and 424 units of motor vehicles, which Kiev has used during its counteroffensive, Patrushev added.

The figures are based on the generalized data for the period from June 4-21, provided by various departments, the Russian official noted.