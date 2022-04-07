UrduPoint.com

Kiev Altered Provision On Military Drills In New Draft, Without Mentioning Russia - Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 04:59 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Ukraine has changed a provision on holding military exercises in its new draft treaty, without mentioning the need to obtain Russia's consent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

The Istanbul document, handed over by Ukraine in late March, explicitly states that in the context of Ukraine's neutral, non-bloc, non-nuclear status, any military exercises with the participation of foreign contingents are held only with the consent of all guarantor states, including Russia, the minister said.

"However, this unambiguous provision was also replaced in the draft treaty received yesterday. Now, (the draft) provides for the possibility of conducting exercises with the consent of the majority of guarantor states, without any mention of Russia," Lavrov told reporters.

Russia will insist on its draft agreement with Ukraine, which contains all initial demands of Moscow, the minister added.

