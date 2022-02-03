Kiev, Ankara Ink Deal on Expanding Bayraktar Production in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kiev and Ankara have signed an agreement that envisions significant expansion of the production of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Kiev and Ankara have signed an agreement that envisions significant expansion of the production of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

The Ukrainian leader met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kiev.

"Today, an agreement was signed that will significantly expand the production of Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine. These are new technologies, these are new jobs, an increase in the defense capability of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said after the meeting.